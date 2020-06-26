Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,881 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

