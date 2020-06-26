Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $126,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 57.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 70.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 86,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 157,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $315.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

