Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 14,156 Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,156 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter worth $56,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

