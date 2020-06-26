Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 80,857 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,581,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

NYSE:DNR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.18. Denbury Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.50 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

