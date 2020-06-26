Burt W. Podbere Sells 1,190 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.