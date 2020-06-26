Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,576 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 374,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

