Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $220,658.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,308 shares in the company, valued at $201,162,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $1,521,173.22.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36.

On Friday, April 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

