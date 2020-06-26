Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in SLM by 1,828.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SLM opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.