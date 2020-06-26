Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 82,525 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $654.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a current ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

