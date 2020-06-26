Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 178,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.47 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

