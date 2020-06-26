Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,274 Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

