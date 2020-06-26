Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 74.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,836,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after buying an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 261,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

