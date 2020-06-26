Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

