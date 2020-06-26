Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,333,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $12.62 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

