Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,441 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

