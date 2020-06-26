Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Full House Resorts worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 230.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $59,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,144.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,023.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $275,366 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

