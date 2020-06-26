Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,682 Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

