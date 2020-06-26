Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,583 First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

