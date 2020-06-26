Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

NYSE CHS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

