Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 169,311 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,588 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 413,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVH stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

