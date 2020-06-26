Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $116.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

