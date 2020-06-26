Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $42.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

