Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 91,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in Apple by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 45,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,047,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $520,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

