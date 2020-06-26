Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 270.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. GuideStone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $30,673,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $782,868,000 after buying an additional 361,398 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

