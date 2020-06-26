Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

