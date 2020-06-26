Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. GuideStone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,673,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,868,000 after purchasing an additional 361,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

