AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

