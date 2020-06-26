Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Domtar worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10 and a beta of 1.71. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UFS lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.