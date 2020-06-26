Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

