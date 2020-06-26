AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of AdvanSix worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $11.17 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $302.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.