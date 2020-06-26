AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAON by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

