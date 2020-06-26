888 Holdings Public’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on 888. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 188 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 888 Holdings Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.61).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 175.10 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. 888 Holdings Public has a 12-month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.08.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

