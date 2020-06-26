7,994 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 360,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

