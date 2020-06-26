5,585 Shares in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Insperity by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $63.39 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

