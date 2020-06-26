29,399 Shares in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,528.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $673,500.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

