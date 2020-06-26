21,208 Shares in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,437,000 after buying an additional 190,506 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthequity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

