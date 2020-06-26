20,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

