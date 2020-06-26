10,747 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

