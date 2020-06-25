Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. Luminex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

LMNX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX opened at $29.22 on Monday. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,890,000 after buying an additional 91,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.