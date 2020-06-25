Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,737. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

