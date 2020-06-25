Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Sells $113,648.64 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a PE ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 497,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

