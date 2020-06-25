Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 876,392 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,487,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 690,730 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,220 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

