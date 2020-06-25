Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.74% of Northwest Natural worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NWN opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.43. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

