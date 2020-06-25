Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 434.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Crowdstrike worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $40,877,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $107.30.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,271,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,696,573 shares of company stock valued at $719,911,539. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

