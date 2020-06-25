Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $23.28 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

