Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276,307 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

