Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.