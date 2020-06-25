Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 122,544 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

NFG stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

