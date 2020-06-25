Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 139,331 Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.99% of CBTX worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CBTX during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CBTX by 162.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $19.36 on Thursday. CBTX Inc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. CBTX had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

