Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 756,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.